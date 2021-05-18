Watch
One arrested, two wanted following shooting incident in Carencro

Posted at 12:45 PM, May 18, 2021
Carencro Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 4400 block of University Ave.

Officers responded to the scene in front of Karen's Grocery in Carencro at around 11:30 am on Tuesday, May 18.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says that one suspect involved in the shooting has been arrested.

A search is ongoing for two others.

During the incident, Anderson says that five shots were fired between the three suspects.

Katie Easter was live at the scene with an update:

