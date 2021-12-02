Watch
Police investigating suspicious death at Lafayette apartments

Posted at 3:09 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 16:39:47-05

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Lafayette apartment complex.

According to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government, police are on the scene at Landfair Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

KATC has a crew on the scene and working on more details.

