Police investigating suspicious death at Lafayette apartments

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Lafayette apartment complex.
According to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government, police are on the scene at Landfair Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
KATC has a crew on the scene and working on more details.
