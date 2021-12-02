Police investigating suspicious death at Lafayette apartments

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Lafayette apartment complex.

According to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government, police are on the scene at Landfair Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

KATC has a crew on the scene and working on more details.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel