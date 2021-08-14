Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Lafayette Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday evening.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says that a 33-year-old male victim was dropped off at a hospital at around 7:18pm on Friday, August 13.

He was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Dugas says the location of the shooting is still unknown, but it has been reported that it may have possibly happened on 8th street in Lafayette. Dugas could not confirm that location.

The victim is not providing much information, Dugas said.

Lafayette Police will update as more information becomes available.

