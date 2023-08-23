Police investigating Shirley Picard Rd. homicide

Police are investigating a Tuesday night homicide in Lafayette.

Around 10:33 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in progress in the 100 block of Shirley Picard Road. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The victim identified as 18-year-old Deniro Broussard, of Lafayette, was walking with a relative when the shooting occurred. The victim was approached by the suspect and engaged in a verbal conversation. The unknown suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect left on foot in an unknown direction.

More information regarding this investigation will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

