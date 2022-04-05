UPDATE: No injuries reported, police looking for suspect

Lafayette Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Foreman Drive.

Officers responded to the call at 10:00 am on Tuesday, according to Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

As a precaution, S.J. Montgomery Elementary and Lafayette High were placed on lockdown.

Police are searching for a suspect. There are no injuries reported at this time.

