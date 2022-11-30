Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Police investigating Lafayette homicide

police lights
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:55:30-05

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of an apparent homicide.

One person was shot in the 100 block of Reserve Dr.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information as it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.