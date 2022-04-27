One person dies in crash with school bus; no serious injuries on the bus

One person has died and several children were injured in a vehicle-school bus crash in rural Lafayette Parish Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say one person in the vehicle died, and several children on the school bus were taken to the hospital to be checked out - but there were no serious injuries on the bus.

Police are on the scene investigating what happened as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of W. Gloria Switch Road in Lafayette.

KATC has a crew arriving at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

