Police investigating an overnight armed robbery on Verot School Road

Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery at convenience store on Verot School Road.

Lafayette Police say they responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 300 block of Verot School Road at around 8:35 pm on Monday.

According to the clerk, two men entered the store and brandished a pistol, demanding the cash out of the register.

They say one of the suspects went to the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the business on foot.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a red jacket and the second suspect was wearing a white jacket.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS

