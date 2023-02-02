Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette

Police are searching for a suspect following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Lafayette.

Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Police say one vehicle is in custody and they are searching for a truck.

KATC will have more information as it becomes available.

