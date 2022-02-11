Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Police investigate Thursday night shooting in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 5:50 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 06:50:22-05

One person was shot multiple times Thursday night on Kettle Drive in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department says the incident occurred around 9:20 pm on February 10 in the 100 block of Kettle Drive.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect while walking out of a local business.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.