Police investigate Thursday night shooting in Lafayette

One person was shot multiple times Thursday night on Kettle Drive in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department says the incident occurred around 9:20 pm on February 10 in the 100 block of Kettle Drive.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect while walking out of a local business.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

