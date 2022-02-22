Watch
Police investigate threat against Carencro High; students are safe

Posted at 2:35 PM, Feb 22, 2022
Carencro Police investigated a possible threat against Carencro High today, but all students are safe.

Chief David Anderson said a possible threat was reported, and the school was placed on lockdown and investigators began looking into it.

The lockdown was lifted fairly quickly, and it is believed the threat wasn't credible, but detectives are still looking into the threat, he said.

"We treat all threats like they're credible. We have to," he said.

Students' dismissal will proceed as usual, he said.

