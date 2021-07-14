Police investigate overnight double shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. – Police are investigating a double shooting in Lafayette.

On Tuesday at 11:15 pm, officers with the Lafayette Police responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Doc Duhon St. Once on the scene, officers located two gunshot victims. Both victims were suffering from injuries to their upper torso, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

First-aid measures were administered by responding officers then taken over by Acadian Ambulance personnel.

Investigation at the scene revealed that a group of three individuals were walking to a local convenience store located in the 2300 block of Moss Street. While walking there, they became involved in a verbal altercation with a known female subject. After purchasing their items, they began walking back to their residence. Once near their residence, a black sedan swerved and attempted to strike the victims, the spokesperson stated. It was at this time that someone from inside the vehicle began to fire rounds at the three individuals. Two of the three victims were struck by gunfire. The black sedan sped off. One of the victims returned fire and struck the black sedan.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Investigators were able to develop 25-year-old Justin Martin, of Lafayette, as a suspect.

A warrant was secured and executed for Martin. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

