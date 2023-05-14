Police investigate major crash involving bicyclist

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a bicyclist near the intersection of W. Congress Street and Bertrand Drive.

A spokeswoman for the department says it happened around 8:38 p.m. The bicyclist is now in critical condition at a local hospital.

LPD is asking drivers to avoid the area while traffic investigators continue their investigation. The intersection will be shut down while this is taking place, according to police.

KATC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel