Police ID victim in weekend shooting on Guidry Street

Police have released the name of the person killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34 a.m., to conduct a welfare check at a residence.

There, officers found a 43-year-old man dead inside of his home. That man has been identified as Lavar Manuel.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Manuel is believed to have been involved in a domestic altercation with a woman, identified as 22-year-old Destiny McAfee of Longview Texas, in the early morning hours.

During the altercation, McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot Manuel. McAfee then allegedly fled the home in Manuel’s vehicle and later turned herself in to authorities in Longview, Texas.

McAfee was charged with 1 count Second Degree Murder and 1 count of Unauthorized Use of an Auto.

As of Tuesday, May 31, McAfee was still in custody in Texas, awaiting extradition back to Lafayette.

