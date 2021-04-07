Police: Duson woman arrested for cruelty of a juvenile

DUSON, La. — The Duson Police Department say they have arrested a Duson mother for second degree cruelty to a juvenile after she allegedly allowed her 8-year-old son to light a bonfire unattended, which resulted in severe injuries that were left untreated for days.

According to DPD, police arrested Samantha Doucet, 27, of Duson, Tuesday and booked her into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charge of second degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say that on April 1, Doucet allowed her 8-year-old son to light a bonfire in the block of 300 S. A Street in Duson unattended.

The mother learned of the injuries on April 1, but failed to seek medical attention.

After four days of intense pain, police say a relative intervened and brought the child to a medical facility where the injuries were diagnosed as second and third-degree burns to the face, hands and legs.

DPD say they are working with the Division of Child and Family Services in this case, and charges are being forwarded to the 15th Judicial District Attorney.

