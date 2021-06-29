Police: Baby in stolen car recovered and is OK

An 8-month-old baby who was in a car that was stolen today has been found and is fine, police say.

Police were called to 2001 N.W. Evangeline Thurway just before 1 p.m.

A woman told police that she had left the baby in a vehicle that was left running so the air conditioning stayed on. The lady told police that the car was locked, a spokeswoman said.

But an unknown man jumped into the car and drove away, she said.

Police found the car, with the baby unharmed, in St. Landry Parish. State Police are with the car and the baby, and the baby is fine, police say.

Lafayette Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident. We'll have more as the story develops.