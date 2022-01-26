Police ask for tips in Tuesday night shootings

Lafayette Police are asking for tips to solve two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night; both left local men hospitalized.

The first happened in the 100 block of Martin Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said. Officers found a man shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Detectives learned he had just arrived home and was walking into his home when an unknown man with a gun approached him and demanded money.

The second happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound; he was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives learned he was sitting in a vehicle with a relative when an unknown man opened the door and demanded money at gunpoint. Moments later the suspect shot his gun, hitting the victim, then ran away.

If you have any information about either incident, you can call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.