Police arrest two in connection to Lafayette double homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has arrested the following individuals in connection with the S. Orleans Drive homicides: Zaylin Sion, 21, of Lafayette, and Alayna Moreau, 18, of Church Point.

According to Cpl. Ken Handy with LPD, Zaylin Sion was arrested for two counts of 1st degree murder and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm. Alayna Moreau was arrested for two counts of accessory after the fact to 1st degree murder.

Both suspects have been booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, officials report.

Click hereto read previous coverage on the incident.

