Police are on scene of bus crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Police are on the scene of a bus crash in Scott. No other vehicles were involved.

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) bus struck a utility pole on Eraste Landry Road and Westgate Road.

No students were on the bus and the driver does not appear to have sustained any injuries, according to an LPSS spokesperson.

Westgate Road is currently closed.

KATC has a crew on scene and will more information as it becomes available.

