Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival postponed due to industry labor shortages

The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival has announced the rescheduling of the annual, local food event.

"Due to ongoing challenges of labor shortages in the restaurant industry, the popular food festival is set to return in the Spring of 2023 at Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette," a release from the fest states.

The Acadiana Po-Boy & Plate Lunch Festival has over 20 vendors selling some of the best po-boys and plate lunches Acadiana has to offer. After the pandemic, the festival was originally scheduled to return on September 10th, in 2022.

“Restaurants are still recovering from the pandemic, with understaffing being one of the biggest issues. It’s essential to host this event during more thriving times, otherwise hosting the festival defeats the whole purpose which is to support our local businesses,” event organizers said.

Event organizers stated on Social Media that they look forward to bringing the festival back in 2023 and they hope to see everyone at the other events they organize in 2022.

