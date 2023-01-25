Planned outage for City of Scott

SCOTT, La — According to Scott City Manager Brenda T. Dugas, Entergy will be shutting off electricity in some residential and business areas in Scott today from 1 to approximately 3 pm for repairs.

The emergency situation comes after severe weather last night affected many services in the City of Scott. Officials say that in order to repair safely, portions of the circuit will have to be turned off for repairs.

The traffic signal at Apollo and Cameron will be out. There will be a four-way stop at 1 pm until electricity is restored.