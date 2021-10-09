Pine Leaf Boys to pay tribute to late bandmate, Saturday

Pine Leaf Boys will pay tribute to their late bandmate and fiddler this Saturday at Hideaway in Lafayette.

Courtney Granger, 39, died last month from a blood clot and a series of health problems he endured in the last decade, according to The Advocate.

The special tribute will feature songs that Courtney used to play with the band, they say, as well as special guests like: Christine Balfa, Steve Riley, and Cameron Fontenot.

Granger's passion he had for cajun culture will continue through aspiring Cajun musicians' needs throught a scholarship fund. From a memorial fund, funded through Gofundme, future funds will be used to provide instruments or instrument repairs for aspiring cajun musicians, as well as music camps that Granger loved.

Lafayette's local non-profit Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) is managing the funds and its mission through a small committee: Ken Granger, Christine Balfa, Peter Schwarz, Wilson Savoy, and Samuel Olivier, executive director of AcA.

Louisiana's Pine Leaf Boys, that balances a "youthful exuberance, blending the sounds of cajun, zydeco, swamp-pop, country, and soul," was described by the New York Times as “the link that connects the young and the old generations,” and Rolling Stone Magazine quoted, “the best new, energetic, and fun Cajun band in a very long time.”

The show will begin at 8 P.M. until 10 P.M. with a $10 cover.

Hideaway is located at 407 Lee Avenue in Lafayette.

