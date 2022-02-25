Phone lines down at Youngsville Police Department

Phone lines are currently down at the Youngsville Police Department.

Chief Rickey Boudreaux made the announcement at 8:30 am on Friday, February 25.

Residents experiencing an emergency should dial 911.

Boudreaux says all other calls should be directed to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office so that Youngsville officers can be dispatched.

The non-emergency number is 337-232-9211.

