PHI launches foundation to support employees facing hardships

Lafayette-based helicopter firm PHI has announced the launch of a new foundation that provides financial assistance to eligible employees facing difficult or unforeseen circumstances.

The Yellow and Black Giving Back Foundation builds on PHI's commitment to service and supporting employees who are experiencing hardship, the company said in a release Thursday.

"It is important to our company to ensure that our employees have a way to ask for help when experiencing hardship," says Scott McCarty, Chairman. "Between the impact of COVID-19 and the numerous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico this past year, the launch of our Foundation has been a priority for us in 2021."

The PHI Board of Directors and an employee committee will serve as stewards for the fund to ensure the grants awarded meet the mission, criteria, and guidelines for the foundation.

PHI has provided the initial funding with a donation of $250,000. Over time, the foundation will be sustained with a combination of donations from PHI, employees, fundraisers, outside individuals, and other non-profit entities.

To learn more about the foundation, click here.

