Phase 1 installation of removable bollards downtown Lafayette underway

Bollard installation work began just last month on some of the downtown Lafayette streets that will allow the city to easily and temporarily prohibit automobile traffic during events.

The bollard project is designed to improve safety in the downtown area during large- scale events like festivals, as well as smaller public events by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle traffic in areas where automobile traffic will be prohibited temporarily.

The bollards will also be a tool for police to utilize to close streets during evenings when downtown bars and clubs are busy.

The bollard project design makes them easier to use than barricades and more visually appealing.

The first roll-out of removable bollards are being installed by Lafayette's traffic, roads and bridges workers starting with the intersection of Jefferson and East Congress Streets.

Phase 1 of the bollard project may temporarily stop traffic in the following areas:

On Jefferson from Cypress to Garfield streets, leaving Cypress street open.



On Jefferson from Garfield to Congress streets, blocking cross-traffic on Garfield and Congress.



On Jefferson from Congress to Vermilion street.



On Jefferson from Vermilion to Convent street, with Convent remaining open to cross-traffic.



On West Main at Jefferson Street.



On Vermilion at Buchanan Street.



On Vermilion at Polk Street.



On Garfield at Polk Street.



On Garfield at Lee, leaving Lee open.



On Vermilion at Lee, leaving Lee open.

Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud said,

“We’re thrilled about this project and grateful for Lafayette Consolidated Government’s investment that will encourage downtown’s vibrancy, as well as make streets more pedestrian and bike-friendly, which is one of our district's most important amenities.”



