PFLAG wins Downtown Lafayette's Christmas Tree Extravaganza

PFLAG is taking home a big win this Christmas season.

The nonprofit organization won Downtown Lafayette's Christmas Tree Extravaganza competition. Various groups decorated trees, which were displayed in Parc International.

Along with bragging rights, PFLAG won a $500 donation that will go towards the organization's mission.

And although the money is nice, members say that winning this means much more to the LGBTQ+ community.

"Winning this contest this year sends a message to trans kids of this community and trans people of this community that they matter and the community has come a long way in the last couple of years," said PFLAG Vice President Aimee Robinson. "And that message to them is that we love them and the community loves them."

President Matthew Humphrey added, "The intention behind decorating the tree for downtown Lafayette was never to win money. It was to give representation to our various members of our community."

