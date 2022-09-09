Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Pet Adoption event planned for tomorrow

dog_and_cat_x2.jpg
HUMANE SOCIETY OF LOUISIANA
dog_and_cat_x2.jpg
Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 10:17:22-04

Advancial and Acadiana Animal Aid will host an animal adoption event tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. at Advancial, 306 E. Kaliste Saloom Road.

You can meet animals looking for their forever homes, or get information about pet fostering and adoption from AAA.

You can also can learn more about Advancial’s Swipe & Support campaign; a percentage of all Acadiana area Advancial credit card purchases from September 1 – November 30 will be donated to support AAA's mission to save animals.

For more information about AAA, or to submit an application in advance, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.