Pet Adoption event planned for tomorrow

Advancial and Acadiana Animal Aid will host an animal adoption event tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. at Advancial, 306 E. Kaliste Saloom Road.

You can meet animals looking for their forever homes, or get information about pet fostering and adoption from AAA.

You can also can learn more about Advancial’s Swipe & Support campaign; a percentage of all Acadiana area Advancial credit card purchases from September 1 – November 30 will be donated to support AAA's mission to save animals.

For more information about AAA, or to submit an application in advance, click here.