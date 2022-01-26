Person arrested after bringing gun to Southside High basketball game

One person was arrested at a high school basketball game for being in possession of a gun.

The person, a spectator at a basketball game, was arrested by Youngsville Police at Southside High School.

The person was removed by police and arrested for being in possession of a firearm in a gun free zone.

According to Allison Dickerson with the Lafayette Parish School System, LPSS has a zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus. The school system also asks the public that if they see something, say something.

This is an ongoing investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel