Person arrested after bringing gun to Southside High basketball game

KATC Photo
Youngsville Police Department
Youngsville police investigating armed robbery
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 11:15:54-05

One person was arrested at a high school basketball game for being in possession of a gun.

The person, a spectator at a basketball game, was arrested by Youngsville Police at Southside High School.

The person was removed by police and arrested for being in possession of a firearm in a gun free zone.

According to Allison Dickerson with the Lafayette Parish School System, LPSS has a zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus. The school system also asks the public that if they see something, say something.

This is an ongoing investigation.

