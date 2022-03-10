Permit implentation to begin Monday for Moncus Park Bark Park

Permit implementation will begin March 14 for dogs and their owners wanting to use the Moncus Park Bark Park.

The annual permit, according to Moncus Park, will ensure the safety dogs and owners by requiring that all dogs have been properly vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

A $10 fee is required upon the submission of a permit.

Funds collected from permit applications will go to maintaining the Best Friends Bark Park. Permit verification will go into effect on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Moncus Park says a committee of local veterinarians and pet care professionals assisted in developing dog park rules and permit requirements, with dogs and their owner’s best interests in mind.

The off-leash dog park will serve as a space for dogs of all sizes to enjoy. Based on best practices and community feedback, a height-based day-use schedule is effective.

Dogs shorter than sixteen inches may use the off-leash area on odd days of the month (1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.), and dogs taller than sixteen inches are allowed in on even days (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.).

Additionally, Moncus Park says all dogs are allowed anywhere in the park if they remain on leash per CityOrdinance Sec. 10-121.

Best Friends Bark Park is located at the north end of Moncus Park near the parking lot entrance and is open daily from 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., excluding Friday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To learn more about the dog park’s schedule and permitting process visit www.moncuspark.org/dogpark.

