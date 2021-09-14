Pedestrians injured after car crash

Five pedestrians and a driver reported injuries after a car accident this morning, Lafayette Police say.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Johnston Street and University Avenue, a spokeswoman said.

One vehicle ran a red light, and hit another vehicle, she said. Five pedestrians were waiting to cross the street, and they were hit after the vehicles crashed into each other, she said.

Four of them were treated for minor injuries at the scene, she said. One pedestrian and the driver who allegedly ran the red light were transported for moderate injuries, she said. Both are in stable condition at a local hospital

The crash is still under investigation, but police don't believe impairment was a factor, she said.