Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Pedestrian hit on Carmel Drive has died

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy MGN Online
Fatal pedestrian crash
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:00:07-05

A woman who was hit while walking on Carmel Drive has died, police say.

Shantel Simpson, 30, of Lafayette, died from injuries she sustained in the Friday crash.

No charges have been filed in this incident and remains under investigation, police say.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive at about 6 p.m. on Friday, January 7. The victim was walking on the road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling north. She was thrown into the southbound lane, where she was hit by another vehicle, which was traveling south.

Simpson was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.