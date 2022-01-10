Pedestrian hit on Carmel Drive has died

A woman who was hit while walking on Carmel Drive has died, police say.

Shantel Simpson, 30, of Lafayette, died from injuries she sustained in the Friday crash.

No charges have been filed in this incident and remains under investigation, police say.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive at about 6 p.m. on Friday, January 7. The victim was walking on the road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling north. She was thrown into the southbound lane, where she was hit by another vehicle, which was traveling south.

Simpson was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said Friday.