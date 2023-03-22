UPDATE: All lanes of Camellia Boulevard are open after pedestrian hit

UPDATE: As of 9:45 a.m., Lafayette Police say all lanes of Camellia Boulevard are open.

Two lanes were closed earlier Wednesday while police investigated a pedestrian accident on Camellia Boulevard.

Officers say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at about 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Camellia, near the intersection with Starling Lane. Police say the victim is a 90-year-old man.

The pedestrian sustained a severe leg injury and was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he currently is listed in stable condition, police say.

While police were investigating, both lanes of Camellia northbound (between Starling and Kaliste Saloom), were closed and motorists were asked to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story; we'll update it as new information becomes available.