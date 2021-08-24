Pay station to replace meters at Garfield St. lot

There are slight changes coming to a pay parking lot in Downtown Lafayette.

Effective September 1, LCG will be removing the meters and converting the Garfield Lot to a pay station. Signs announcing the change were posted to meters in the lot, which is located across from Dwyer's Cafe.

Rates will remain the same, and the only change will be how you pay, a spokesperson says.

Instead of individual meters, there will be a pay station that covers the entire lot; it will be located at the corner of Garfield St. and Jefferson St. Your license plate will be required at the time of payment, and it will be used for enforcement.

The change allows LCG to maintain one pay station as opposed to 30 single-space meters, the spokesperson says.

Parking rates and hours of enforcement for the lot will remain exactly the same.

