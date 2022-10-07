Paul Breaux Middle on lockdown

Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette is on lockdown after receiving a threat Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., staff and resource officers received reports about a student possibly being on campus with a gun, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.

The school is being searched by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

No gun has been found at this time.

Updates are being provided to parents by the Lafayette Parish School System.

