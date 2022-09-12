PASA season opens with "50 Years of Rock & Roll"

Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA) opens its new season with Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll, "a gala night of tributes that fans of Rock & Roll will love."

The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette. Tickets are available at pasaonline.org [pasaonline.org], TicketMaster and the Heymann Center box office.

From the early rock and roll of the 1940s, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, up until the dawn of MTV, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll uses fascinating stories about this groundbreaking music. This high-energy show pays tribute to iconic rockers of all time, including Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey and more.

"With stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible rock and roll musicians and singers, the show’s star-studded cast delivers tributes to rock’s history as Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories behind this groundbreaking music," a release states.

Berg, an accomplished musician/producer who is known for creating stunning shows that bring audiences to their feet, brings along a cast of some of the best musicians and authentic Broadway/Rock and Roll artists in the world, as they weave the history and stories of five decades of this music, which influenced generations around the world.

“If you’re a rock and roll fan, you don’t want to miss Neil Berg’s 50 Years,” says PASA executive director Jackie Lyle. “I know it’s fun because the producers flew me out to see it—yes, job perk!—and the audience was on its feet, loving every hit they heard. The diverse cast—remember, we’ve got some of the best rock musicians in the troupe--is exceptional.”

The troupe has performed across the nation, igniting audiences with their onstage energy and extraordinary talent.

Guitarist Mike Wilson is one: He has worked closely with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, as well as veteran producers Jack Douglas (Aerosmith, John Lennon) and Paul O'Neill (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Aerosmith). He has backed Broadway stars such as six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Stephanie Block ("Wicked," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"), Rob Evan ("Jeckyl & Hyde," "Les Miserables," Trans-Siberian Orchestra), and others. He took a turn on Broadway in the revival of the hit musical "Smokey Joe's Café".

Brook Wood, a spectacular singer, is another. She was a hit in "Post Modern Jukebox On Deck" onboard Holland America Line. She made her debut with The Philly Pops in their "POPS Rocks Phil Collins and Genesis." She was also seen in the PATH Fund’s "Rockers on Broadway.”

Ticket prices are $25 and $45. PASA offers a Family & Friends 4-Pack for $100, which is available in every seating area. Additional ticket fees and other charges will apply and will vary, based on the method of purchase.