PASA presents first "Rover" concert at spring event

Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA), the McComb-Veazey neighborhood and Habitat for Humanity have planned a spring celebration.

The event will be April 3 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 907 St. Charles St. in Lafayette, LA.

Oh, Hoppy Day includes spring planting tips offered by the Homegrowers Co-op, followed by a concert by vocalist Sasha Massey with pianist Jake Spinella. Gates open at 3:30 and the informational spring planting tips session begins at 4.

At 5 p.m., Massey and Spinella will perform a family-friendly concert. Oh, Hoppy Day fun ends at 6 p.m.

“We’ll celebrate Easter and share Easter baskets with children,” says Tina Shelvin Bingham, the community development director for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. “We expect great weather and hope to have fun.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required of all who attend.

Oh, Hoppy Day is the first time PASA will offer a concert on its mobile stage named Rover.

“This is surely a test drive for Rover,” says PASA executive director Jackie Lyle. “Today Rover is still a simple 8.5’ X 20’ flatbed trailer; however, we expect our architect to complete the design and begin the transformation. When it’s complete, we’ll have a much larger, more sophisticated stage that can be configured in a few different ways to make it possible to bring dance, theater, music and more to neighborhoods in Lafayette and to other towns in Acadiana.”

“This idea has floated in my head for more than 15 years,” says Lyle. “Finally, Rover will make it possible to bring performing arts out—literally and figuratively—from traditional venues like the Heymann Performing Arts Center and our other theaters, to where people live. “

PASA accepts requests for Rover performances. People interested in Rover appearances can contact Lyle at jackie@pasaonline.org or by calling 337 781-1273.

“So, just like the game Red Rover, call us and ask us to bring Rover over,” explains Lyle.