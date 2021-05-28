Parks and Recreation hosts Major League Baseball competitions

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition and Jr. Home Run Derby. Participants have a chance to advance to competitions at this year’s World Series. Participation is free.

Pitch Hit & Run

Baseball and softball players ages 7-14 (as of July 17, 2021) are eligible to register. Participants compete in either the baseball or the softball division and have the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition culminating in the World Series.

Register at https://www.mlb.com/pitch-hit-and-run

Jr. Home Run Derby

The competition is open to boys and girls ages 14 and under (as of July 17, 2021). Boys and girls compete together in one of two age groups (12U or 14U) and have the opportunity to advance through levels of competition culminating in the World Series.

Register at https://www.mlb.com/junior-home-run-derby .

Both competitions will be held on June 5 at 9:00 a.m. at Brown Park, 1234 E Pont Des Mouton Road.

