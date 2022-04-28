Parking garage open for Festival

The Buchanan Parking Garage in downtown Lafayette will reopen in time for Festival International de Louisiane crowds, a release from Lafayette City-Parish Government says.

"The first phase of construction to repair deteriorated columns and steel beams is completed. The second phase to repair elevators and stairwells is expected to begin in about three months," the release states. "Elevators will not be working until phase two is completed. Staff will use a golf cart to shuttle those unable to walk down the garage levels."

Festival parking is $5. Once festival is over, the parking fee is $1 per hour, the release states.