Parish residents asked to participate in "quality of life" survey

Lafayette Parish residents are being encouraged to participate in a "quality of life" survey starting in mid-October.

One Acadiana has commissioned the survey through a nationally recognized independent polling firm, Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy. Residents who want to "help improve quality of life in the community" are asked to participate in the 15-minute call, which will be conducted through both landlines and cell phones across the parish.

The survey will kick off in mid-October, and will ask residents about key factors impacting quality of life, including economic conditions, job security, educational opportunities, cultural opportunities, and safety.

"This is a unique opportunity for Lafayette Parish residents to give their perspective on the place they call home," One Acadiana's President & CEO Troy Wayman said. "This baseline survey will collect objective data that will shed light on the community's strengths and opportunities to improve. Then, going forward, the same survey will be conducted annually so we can track how we're improving over time."

The polling firm aims to reach 625 Lafayette Parish residents, which will provide results with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent. A wider geography than the parish would have increased the margin of error to much for this survey, said One Acadiana, but the organization plans to work with leaders in other parishes who might be interested in doing a similar survey in their community.

An event will be held in Downtown Lafayette on December 15 to present the survey results to the public.

