Parish Proud to host University Avenue Clean Up Day

On Saturday, March 27, Parish Proud and its partners will host a cleanup day along University Avenue.
The volunteer event will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on University Avenue from Willow to the airport and Beaver Park.
The goal of the event is to create an entryway that Lafayette Parish can be proud of. The cleanup will take place before Lafayette is judged for the Cleanest City Contest.
Those looking to sign up for the event can visit Parish Proud's Facebook page.
Social distancing and mask orders will be followed.
What to bring:
- Closed-toe shoes
- Mask (Should be worn at all times when at staging and parking areas)
- Hat
- Sunscreen
- What will be provided:
- Trash-bags
IF YOU HAVE THEM:
- Vest
- Litter grabber
- Gloves
WHAT IS NEEDED:
- Weedeaters
- Trailers
- Trucks
- Shovels
