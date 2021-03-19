Parish Proud to host University Avenue Clean Up Day

On Saturday, March 27, Parish Proud and its partners will host a cleanup day along University Avenue.

The volunteer event will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on University Avenue from Willow to the airport and Beaver Park.

The goal of the event is to create an entryway that Lafayette Parish can be proud of. The cleanup will take place before Lafayette is judged for the Cleanest City Contest.

Those looking to sign up for the event can visit Parish Proud's Facebook page.

Social distancing and mask orders will be followed.

What to bring:

Closed-toe shoes

Mask (Should be worn at all times when at staging and parking areas)

Hat

Sunscreen

What will be provided:

Trash-bags

IF YOU HAVE THEM:

Vest

Litter grabber

Gloves

WHAT IS NEEDED:

Weedeaters

Trailers

Trucks

Shovels

