Parish Pride event helps clean Scott

SCOTT, La. - A volunteer event centered around cleaning up Scott to promote Parish Pride was held on Saturday.

Organizations, groups, and individuals including Parish Proud, Bayou Vermilion District, and the City of Scott picked up trash along Highway 90 in Scott.

Parish Proud is an umbrella service organization that works in collaboration with partners to make Lafayette Parish the most appealing community in the world, according to event organizers.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel