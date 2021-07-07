Parish council creates City-Parish Alignment Commission

A new commission proposed by the Lafayette Parish Council was approved unanimously during Tuesday night's meeting.

The City-Parish Alignment Commission will provide recommendations to strengthen the working relationship between the City of Lafayette and the Parish of Lafayette.

According to the agenda item for the resolution, the commission will "inform by means of an ongoing performance and process review" in an effort to "improve the overall delivery of services, identify strengths and weaknesses, and advise the Lafayette Parish Council" on recommendations to improve the City-Parish working relationship.

The commission will include nine people, including Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Council member Josh Carlson tells KATC the commission will last six months.

