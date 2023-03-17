Parents arrested in connection with injuries to five-year-old

A Lafayette couple have been arrested and accused of abuse in connection with injuries to their child.

Lafayette Police were called to a local hospital after a five-year-old was brought there suffering from second-degree burns on his hands and bruising to his face and upper body.

After an investigation, police obtained warrants for the father, Preston King, 34, and the mother, Alexandra King, 33, both of Lafayette.

They were both arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with one count second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.