Parc Sans Souci hosting 'Toot 'n' Scoot' crawfish boil Thursday

Parc Sans Souci will host a 'Toot 'n' Scoot' crawfish boil Thursday, May 13, put on by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

Normally a rooftop crawfish boil takes place downtown, but because of the pandemic, the number of attendees will be limited.

Residents can drive thru for some crawfish from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The boil is held as a networking event for local businesses, but an organizer says all the proceeds go toward a good cause.

"But it's also an opportunity for us as an annual fundraiser to support our non-profit organization," explained Jamie Hebert with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. "This event helps to fund all of the activities we help to put on for the community including Downtown Alive, Artwalk, Sunday Brunch, and so much more."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel