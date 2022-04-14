Watch
Parade in Lafayette to gather local churches, community members on Good Friday

Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 14, 2022
A Good Friday parade will take to the streets of Lafayette bringing local churches and community leaders together for the Easter holiday.

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Chief of Minority Affairs, Carlos Harvin along with community partners will be holding The Prayer Parade on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

LCG says that local churches, pastors and community leaders will march and pray at specific locations beginning at 10:00 a.m.

During the time of the parade, drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic. The event is open to the public.

The Prayer Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Iglesia Nuevo Comienzo Church, 1914 Cameron Street, Lafayette, LA 70506 and ends at 2:00 p.m. at Girard Park.

