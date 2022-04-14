Parade in Lafayette to gather local churches, community members on Good Friday

A Good Friday parade will take to the streets of Lafayette bringing local churches and community leaders together for the Easter holiday.

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Chief of Minority Affairs, Carlos Harvin along with community partners will be holding The Prayer Parade on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

LCG says that local churches, pastors and community leaders will march and pray at specific locations beginning at 10:00 a.m.

During the time of the parade, drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic. The event is open to the public.

The Prayer Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Iglesia Nuevo Comienzo Church, 1914 Cameron Street, Lafayette, LA 70506 and ends at 2:00 p.m. at Girard Park.

LCG

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel