Parade honoring local state champions set for Sunday June 13

LCG will be honoring local state championship winners in the parish with a parade.

According to LCG, Mayor President Guillory is honoring champions of all high school sports teams, individual athletes, dance teams and cheerleaders with a Parade of Champions.

The parade will take place on Sunday June 13, 2021 at 10:00 am. It will begin at Blackham Coliseum and process down Cajun Dome Boulevard. The parade will move onto West Congress street and enter the Cajun Field parking lot.

The public is invited to attend.

