Pamplona chef reconnecting with Roots for new Cajun restaurant

A new Cajun restaurant honoring the roots of an Acadiana chef will soon open in Lafayette.

Chef Kris Allen, currently the executive chef at Pamplona, will open the doors to Roots, an authentic Cajun restaurant that pays homage to Allen's childhood and the recipes he grew up on.

Roots will open on Tuesday, March 9, with initial hours from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

It will be taking space in the old Cafe 329, located at 329 Dulles Drive.

The menu will feature Cajun staples such as gumbo, fried seafood, and crawfish étouffée. Allen also plans to serve boiled crawfish, supplied by his family's Ville Platte ponds. The manu will be simple through crawfish season, with additions coming after.

Allen says he wanted to pay tribute to and reconnect with his roots for his new venture. He recalls learning his way around a kitchen and the basics of Cajun cooking from his grandmother. Roots will pay tribute to the dishes he grew up on, with his grandmother as his biggest fan.

"I think I'm kind of the same as every good chef — At the end of the day, you just want to get back to your roots and make the food you grew up on," said Allen. "I want to make the food that made and shaped me as a chef."

