Paid parking at Moncus Park starts today

LAFAYETTE, LA— Paid parking begins at Moncus Park today, officials say it is to help support the park's ongoing operations and maintenance.

General admission to the park will remain free. Visitors who bike or walk can enter the park at no cost. Park staff will continue to work with the city to increase safe access for pedestrians and bikers.

Volunteers, programming partners, or those visiting at the request of Moncus Park will receive complimentary parking at the time of their appointment. Special events parking rates will vary and be announced in advance.

The annual Park's membership program will receive special parking discounts. Members at the $100 and above level will receive the first hour free for every visit. Members starting at the $1000 level will receive an annual parking pass. All current park members at every level will receive parking benefits until their time of renewal.

Parking details are listed below:

- Rates per hour- $2.00

- First 1/2 hour- FREE

- Maximum rate per day- $10.00

- Lost ticket per day- $10.00

- Mondays -FREE

- Sales tax included in all parking rates

