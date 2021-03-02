Menu

Owls nesting in Moore park; babies are growing

The Ragin Cajuns baseball team has some new fans, and they're so devoted they actually live at the field.

A family of owls is nesting at Tigue Moore Field, a spokesman said.

The owls moved in a few months ago, and their babies have hatched and are growing, UL spokesman Eric Maron says.

"We've have been communicating with the office of Wildlife and Fisheries, but simply put, there is nothing that will disturb them and we look forward to the babies growing up and flying off," he said. "Our plans are to let nature take its course."

