Overturned truck closes I-10 ramp

An overturned tractor-trailer rig has closed the I-10 East bound exit ramp at La. 92 in Duson.

The rig is leaking acrylic acid, police say.

Acute exposure to acrylic acid can cause redness, swelling, and tearing of the eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, coughing, and difficultly breathing, Duson Police say.

Duson Police and Fire are working with Lafayette Fire Hazardous Materials Unit and Louisiana State Police Haz Mat Units to coordinate a safe transfer of the material and containment of the spill.

Duson Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The driver of the rig was transported to a Lafayette hospital with what are described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

I-10 remains open in both directions, but the east bound ramp is closed. There are a lot of emergency vehicles on-scene, which is causing traffic to slow in both directions there.

Initial assessment is that this ramp will remain closed for about eight hours, Duson Police say.